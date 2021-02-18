Conservation district seeks public input on Lake County needs Survey open, available until March 14

LAKE COUNTY — The Mason-Lake Conservation District is currently seeking public input regarding the conservation needs of Mason and Lake counties.

Every five years, the Mason-Lake Conservation District conducts a survey about natural resources and conservation issues in the District coverage area, which includes Mason and the west half of Lake County.

The survey helps to prioritize the most important needs as identified by residents, and will factor into a Strategic Plan that the Conservation District will be developing.

Residents can take the 5-minute survey by visiting the Conservation District website at www.mason-lakeConservation.org or snapping a picture of the QR code with a smartphone. Alternately, residents can request to receive paper copies of the survey by postal mail by calling 231-757-3707 extension 5.

At the end of the survey, participants can choose to enter a drawing to win a $50 gift card towards tree seedlings and other conservation products available through MLCD. All responses are kept anonymous unless entered into the drawing. Surveys must be completed by March 14, 2021.

“We want to get the survey to as many people as possible who live, work and play in Mason and Lake Counties,” says Dani McGarry, Executive Director for MLCD. “As a local government focused on conservation, this survey helps us to see where the public wants us to focus our time and resources. The results will serve as a major guiding factor as we develop our Strategic Plan covering the next five years of conservation projects.”

Planning ahead is a necessity for MLCD to be successful. The District is largely grant-funded, save for some baseline funding from the counties, so any project work must be funded through grants.

MLCD is currently working on grant applications for projects that would span through 2024.