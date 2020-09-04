Conservation District Fall Tree and Plant Sale deadline Sept. 23 Extra seedlings will not be available

Though extra seedlings will not be offered at the fall sale, native plants will be offered at the seedling pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. The native plants are not available to pre-order. (Courtesy photo) less Though extra seedlings will not be offered at the fall sale, native plants will be offered at the seedling pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. The native plants are not available to pre-order. ... more Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Conservation District Fall Tree and Plant Sale deadline Sept. 23 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

MECOSTA, OSCEOLA, LAKES COUNTIES — According to Mecosta Conservation District Administrator Brook Baumann, planting doesn't always have to happen in the spring. Currently taking orders, the Mecosta and Osceola-Lake Conservation Districts are coming up on their deadline for the Conservation District Fall Tree and Plant Sale.

“While we find a ton of joy in planting in the spring, there are many advantages to planting in the fall," Baumann said. "We have the option to take advantage of the milder weather as summer heat can be stressful on new plantings.

“A bonus to planting in the fall often means you will not need to water as much and when spring comes around, your plants will already be in the ground with established root systems.”

Ordering deadline is 2 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, with pickup happening from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2, at the Paris Park Fish Hatchery.

Though extra seedlings will not be offered at the fall sale, native plants will be offered at the seedling pick up on a first-come, first-served basis. The native plants are not available to pre-order.

“If you are unsure on what to plant, contact us to talk with a resource professional about your goals and vision for your property," Baumann said.

An order form with a list of available species can be found at mecostacd.org/seedling-sales. Orders may also be placed over the phone.

For any questions, or to place an order, contact Baumann at 989-309-9229 or brook.baumann@macd.org.

Residents of Osceola or Lake should contact Mark Sweppenheiser at 231-465-8012 or by email at mark.sweppenheiser@macd.org.