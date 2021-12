Star photo/Shanna Avery

BALDWIN — The St. Ann Altar Society is inviting the public to view a live Christmas Nativity, portraying the birth of Jesus, with angels, Christmas carols, live animals and all.

"This is the first time we're doing a live nativity," said event organizer Chris Walker. "The Altar Society was talking about projects for Christmas, and nothing like this has been done in Baldwin. We are hoping for a great turnout and public involvement."