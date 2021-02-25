College hosts virtual panel discussion on COVID-19 vaccines

VICTORY TOWNSHIP -- West Shore Community College is hosting a virtual panel discussion with expert voices on COVID-19 vaccines in our community at 7 p.m., Wednesday, March 3.

Panelists are Dr. Paul Bilinski, professor of biology; Jessica Houser, professor of psychology; Dr. Jennifer Morse, medical director at District Health Department No.10; and Greg Stewart, pharmacist.

They will address topics such as how vaccines work in the body, the logistics of how vaccines are being distributed, and more.

Community members are encouraged to submit their questions ahead of time by emailing rsnodgrass@westshore.edu.

A link to the Zoom event will be posted on the college's Facebook page and website at westshore.edu.

For questions, contact Renee Snodgrass at rsnodgrass@westshore.edu or call (231) 843-5869.