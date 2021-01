Chupps celebrate 70 years together

Ben and Sandy Knuth Chupp

CHASE — Ben and Sandy Knuth Chupp, of Chase, marked 70 years of marriage Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021.

"We were blessed with seven wonderful children, 18 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, and counting," they said.

No celebration is being held at this time.