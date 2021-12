BALDWIN — Hidden in the woods with the rushing current of the Pere Marquette flowing beneath the hill, the Shrine of the Pines furniture museum and grounds is iconic in Lake County.

It is at this peaceful, tranquil location, a community Christmas celebration will take place from 3 to 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 18, at 8962 M-37, south of Baldwin.

Children will get to visit Santa, and much more, said Lake County Treasurer Kellie Allen, who is hosting the event, and is teaming up as Mrs. Claus, with her husband, who will portray Santa.

"When I first went to the Shrine of the Pines years ago, I thought it would be a nice place to have a Christmas event," she said. "I am really excited."

With this being the first big Christmas event at the Shrine, Allen invited different groups from the community to participate and adopt a spot, to make the occasion a festive time for children and families.

"With adopting a spot, you get to choose an activity and decorate the area," Allen said. "People can still adopt a spot, by contacting me at 231-729-1828, or the Lake County Treasurer's Office 231-745-4622."

Some of the groups participating are Webber Township Fire Department; Pleasant Plains Fire Department; the Lake County Treasurer's Office; John Drake, chairperson at Shrine of the Pines; Shawn Coffey; Lake Fellowship Ministries; Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin; 911 Emergency Management; and others.

"There will be groups handing out gifts, serving hot chocolate, popcorn and more. We will have Christmas caroling through the evening. I think it's going to be fun," Allen added. "After dark, people will get to see the different Christmas light decorations."