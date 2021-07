BALDWIN — Illinois folk singer Chris Vallillo will return to the Lake County Historical Museum Folk Fridays stage July 30.

The outdoor concert will begin at 7 p.m. from the Boat House at the Museum, 915 N. Michigan Avenue in Baldwin. Bring your own lawn chair or remain in your car for the concert. Gates will open at 6 p.m. for the free concert.

The performance will center around songs sung by the school children and those their parents and other adults sang in the singing schools. One-room schools were used for many purposes other than to teach the community’s children. Vallillo will share some tunes from these alternative uses as well.

Vallillo’s music has a timeless quality about it, with one foot in the past and one foot in the future. His archaeology degree most likely influenced the use of little details that are infused throughout his song introductions. He brings each song to life when he describes its background and context.

The performance aligns with the formal release of the museum’s new publication One-Room Schools of Lake County, a History and Self-driving Guide. Copies of this book will be available at the concert for a special price. Regularly $20 the books will be 10% off — $18.

The Songs of the One-Room School concert is funded in part through a grant from the Michigan Humanities Council, an affiliate of the National Endowment for the Humanities.