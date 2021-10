BALDWIN – Friends, family and co-workers stopped by the commissioner’s room at the Lake County Courthouse last Friday, to congratulate Shari Gibbs as she retires as chief deputy clerk at the Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds Office.

For the past eight years, patrons at the clerk/register of deeds office who were assisted by Gibbs, found her friendly and helpful, and her co-workers will miss her efficiency in the office.