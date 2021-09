BALDWIN -- The Pathfinder Library will be hosting a "Book and Bake Sale" from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Friday, Sept. 3 and Saturday, Sept. 4. Stop by and purchase a sweet treat for your Labor Day weekend and stock up on books, music CD's, DVD's, and audio books at a great price. Donations of baked goods are appreciated.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Not a Happy Family" by Shari Lapena (mystery). Brecken Hill in upstate New York is an expensive place to live.

You have to be rich to have a house there, and Fred and Sheila Merton certainly are rich. But even all their money can't protect them when a killer comes to call. The Mertons are brutally murdered after a fraught Easter dinner with their three adult kids.

Who, of course, are devastated. Or are they? They each stand to inherit millions. They were never a happy family, thanks to their vindictive father and neglectful mother, but perhaps one of the siblings is more disturbed than anyone knew.

Did someone snap after that dreadful evening? Or did another person appear later that night with the worst of intentions?

That must be what happened. After all, if one of the family were capable of something as gruesome as this, you'd know.

Wouldn't you?

NEW NON FICTION: "The Sound of Freedom" by Raymond Arsenault, "Terror by Night: the true story of the brutal Texas murder that destroyed a family, restored one man's faith, and shocked a nation" by Terry Caffey, "The Little Book of Fly Fishing" by Tom Davis, "A New Way to Bake" by Martha Stewart, "Log Home Plans for all Budgets" by Barna Log Homes, "Mountain Man Cookbook" by Thomas Canino, "Soup Starters and Salads" by Felicity Forster, "Stretch and Relax" by Maxine Tobias, "Patio Roofs and Gazebos" by Sunset, "Fishing Basics" by Gene Kugach, "Fifty Years on the Old Frontier" by James Cook, "Putin's World: Russia against the West" by Angela Stent, and "Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: a therapist, her therapist, and our lives revealed" by Lori Gottieb.

NEW IN PAPERBACK: "Catch of a Lifetime" by LuAnn McLane, "Treacherous Trails" by Dana Mentink, "Reunited by Danger" by Carol Post, "Credible Threat" by J.A. Jance, "Remember Me?" by Sophie Kinsella, "Dead Silence" by Wendy Corsi Staub, "Homefront Hero" by Allie Pleiter, "The Joe Leaphorn Mysteries" by Tony Hillerman, "The Night Window" by Dean Koontz, "Playing With Fire" by Tess Gerritsen, "The Lincoln Myth" by Steve Berry, and "Pieces of Her" by Karin Slaughter.

NEW KIDS: "Arnie the Doughnut" by Laurie Keller, "Snoopy the Flying Ace" by Jake Gahr, "Clifford's ABC" by Norman Bridwell, "One Two Boo" by Kristen Depken, "Sophie's Busy Day" by Sophie, "Zoomer's Summer Snowstorm" by Ned Young, "The Sea of Bath" by Bob Logan, "The Magic Ring" by Jeanette Winter, and "Timmy Gets Lost" by Kylie Pittman.