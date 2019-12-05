Chase twp. receives AEDs

CHASE TWP. — The Chase Township Board of Trustees was presented with two new automated external defibrillators (AEDs) from the Chase Main Street Foundation at its meeting in November.

One AED will be located at the Chase Township Hall. The other will be at the Chase Township Public Library.

"These AEDs will be a great asset to the township and the library," township supervisor Kenneth Pollaski said. "We appreciate the Main Street Foundation for stepping up and doing the work to get the grant to fund them."

The equipment was purchased through a grant from TC Energy Foundation.

"Our Main Street Foundation is greatly appreciative of all the opportunities the TC Energy Foundation gives to our small, rural communities," Main Street Foundation President Heather Streicher said.