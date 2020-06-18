Chase Creek Smoke House garage burns down Monday Restaurant remains undamaged, open for business

CHASE -- The Chase Creek Smokehouse remains open after a separate garage burned down on Monday.

Reed City Fire Department Chief Jeff Stein said fire personnel were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. Monday for a report of a building on fire next to the restaurant.

"When we arrived on scene it was fully engulfed," he said. "We spent about two hours out there and got it under control."

Stein said no one was inside the garage when the fire started and no firefighters or civilians were injured.

The garage was deemed a total loss, he added.

Stein said the cause of the fire is unknown and the case remains under investigation.

The Reed City Fire Department was assisted on scene by fire departments in Hersey Township, Lincoln Township and Yates Township, as well as the Lake County Sheriff's Office and Life EMS.