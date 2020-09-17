Census takers at Houseman's Food Center

LAKE COUNTY -- Mobile Census workers will be at Houseman's Food Center, 9559 S M-37, Baldwin, to help individuals complete the Census questionnaire on the following dates and times:

Sept. 24 -- 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Sept. 18 -- 2:30-6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 -- 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 27 -- 12:30-4:30 p.m.

Sept. 30 -- 2:30-6:30 p.m.

The deadline for responding to the 2020 Census is Sept. 30. To date, participation in Lake County is at 26.5 percent of residents.

The 2020 Census count will determine congressional representation, as well as determine how hundreds of billions of federal dollars are spent each year and provide data that will impact communities for the next decade. This funding is critical to our community.

Individuals can respond to the Census in multiple ways:

online at 2020census.gov;

by phone at (844) 330-2020;

by mailing the completed questionnaire to U.S. Census Bureau, National Processing Center, 1201 E. 10th St., Jeffersonville, IN 47132, or by answering the questions in person to an official Census taker.

