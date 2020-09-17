Census forms are due Sept. 30
Our community needs your help
LAKE COUNTY -- GOT 5 MINUTES? OUR COMMUNITY NEEDS YOUR HELP!
It's painless and will take ONLY 5 MINUTES of your time.
Our community earns $18,000 for each person counted in the 2020 Census.
Census forms are due Sept. 30 - Don't Wait!
• Pick up the phone and call: (888) 330-2020; or
• Go On-Line to My2020census.gov; or
• Stop into your local library and we will help you fill out a Census form online.
Census forms are due Sept. 30 - Don't wait.
Our community receives $18,000 for each person counted in the 2020 Census.
These funds are used in various ways including, but not limited to:
• Health Clinics;
• Schools: Education, Sports, Music, Art and school lunch programs;
• Head Start Programs;
• Fixing the roads;
• Fire Departments;
• Community funding grants (which help keep the library open);
• Financial aid for college students; and
• Many other critical services for children, families and senior citizens.
Census forms are due Sept. 30 - Don't wait!
Pathfinder Community Library
812 Michigan Ave.
Baldwin, MI 49304
PHONE: (231) 745-4010
HOURS: Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Luther Area Library
115 State ST.
Luther, MI 49646
PHONE: (231) 797-8006
HOURS: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Complete the 2020 Census form today at your local library:
Pathfinder Community Library
812 Michigan Ave.
Baldwin, MI 49304
PHONE: 231-745-4010
HOURS: Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Luther Area Library
115 State ST.
Luther, MI 49646
PHONE: 231-797-8006
HOURS: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.