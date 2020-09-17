Census forms are due Sept. 30 Our community needs your help

LAKE COUNTY -- GOT 5 MINUTES? OUR COMMUNITY NEEDS YOUR HELP!

It's painless and will take ONLY 5 MINUTES of your time.

Our community earns $18,000 for each person counted in the 2020 Census.

Census forms are due Sept. 30 - Don't Wait!

• Pick up the phone and call: (888) 330-2020; or

• Go On-Line to My2020census.gov; or

• Stop into your local library and we will help you fill out a Census form online.

These funds are used in various ways including, but not limited to:

• Health Clinics;

• Schools: Education, Sports, Music, Art and school lunch programs;

• Head Start Programs;

• Fixing the roads;

• Fire Departments;

• Community funding grants (which help keep the library open);

• Financial aid for college students; and

• Many other critical services for children, families and senior citizens.

Pathfinder Community Library

812 Michigan Ave.

Baldwin, MI 49304

PHONE: (231) 745-4010

HOURS: Monday thru Saturday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Luther Area Library

115 State ST.

Luther, MI 49646

PHONE: (231) 797-8006

HOURS: Monday, Wednesday, and Friday, 10:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Complete the 2020 Census form today at your local library:

