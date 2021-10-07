Cemetery tour highlights 150 years of Chase history

3
CHASE — With Lake County celebrating its sesquicentennial, the Chase Township Cemetery also turned 150 years old this year. Sid Woods, sexton and caretaker, took a group on a tour of the cemetery on Sept. 28, highlighting the graves of the people who shaped the local past, from its beginning.
The county's history began in Chase Township, with the first settlement, and also holding the first seat of government when Lake County was organized on March 18, 1871. Woods pointed out the oldest grave in the cemetery, that of 5-year-old Betsy Calkins, who died in 1871.