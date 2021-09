ELK TOWNSHIP — The last big summer weekend for the year ended on a great note in Elk Township. Families from the area enjoyed good live music, tasty food and a chance to visit with neighbors at Elk Township's Music in the Park on Saturday, Sept. 4.

The event took place in a peaceful setting, at the pavilion tucked in between the historically renovated township hall and the Little Manistee River winding through the forest just across the road.