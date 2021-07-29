Celebrating community: Another Troutarama in the books Shanna Avery, For the Star July 29, 2021 Updated: July 29, 2021 6:05 a.m.
1 of29
The Scottville Clown Band was the grand finale of the grand parade. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
2 of29
The Scottville Clown Band was the grand finale of the grand parade. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 3 of29
4 of29
The memory of LeeAnn Russell was honored as Grand Marshal. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
5 of29
The youth fishing derby is a highlight of the Troutarama each year. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 6 of29
7 of29
Carnival rides by Family Fun Tyme were enjoyed by people of all ages. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
8 of29
Baseball teams competed throughout the day on Saturday. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 9 of29
10 of29
Whispering Pines Petting Zoo was on site. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
11 of29
Lake County Sheriff Rich Martin led the grand parade procession. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 12 of29
13 of29
Young people enjoyed catching trout. (Shanna Avery/Star photo)
Show More Show Less
14 of29
Contestants in the Little King and Queen contest got to showcase their talents. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 15 of29
16 of29
The kids and pet parade was a hit, Thursday evening. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
17 of29
The Scottville Clown Band gave three lively performances during the festival (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 18 of29
19 of29
Members of the Idlewild Dance Troupe gave a lively performance. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
20 of29
Donna Harris and Justin Verhulst were crowned Little Queen and King (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 21 of29
22 of29
Young people enjoyed catching trout. (Shanna Avery/Star photo)
Show More Show Less
23 of29
Contestants in the Little King and Queen contest got to showcase their talents. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 24 of29
25 of29
Firefighter departments battled it out in water battles. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
26 of29
Carnival rides by Family Fun Tyme were enjoyed by people of all ages. (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less 27 of29
28 of29
The Scottville Clown Band gave three lively performances during the festival (Star photo/Shanna Avery)
Show More Show Less
29 of29
BALDWIN — With the Troutarama festival interrupted for the past two years — the first time due to flooding in 2019, the second due to COVID-19 — event organizers, community members and visitors welcomed the festival back in a big way this past weekend.
Fred Olson, chairperson of Baldwin Troutarama, Inc., expressed how glad he was Troutarama was able to make a comeback this year and continue a Baldwin tradition which has drawn people from all over since 1957.