Celebrating 150 years: Planning for Lake County Sesquicentennial underway

BALDWIN — Lake County turns 150 years old this year, and members of the Lake County Historical Society are organizing a united effort with community groups and municipalities throughout the county to celebrate in a big way.
A planning session took place at the Lake County Historical Museum on July 14, with representatives from county-wide historical societies and museums, board members from various townships, library board members, Chamber of Commerce members, Baldwin Downtown Development Authority members, as well as others interested in taking part.