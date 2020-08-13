Candidates tie for Dover Township treasurer Winner determined by drawing

DOVER TOWNSHIP -- The Republican candidate for the Dover Township Treasurer's position will be determined by drawing out of a hat.

According to Lake County Clerk/Register of Deeds, Patti Pacola, canvassers have determined that the primary election for the position ended with a tie vote.

The unofficial election results Tuesday night showed candidates Amanda Bailor and Crystal L. Jurik with 52 votes each.

To determine the winner, the county clerk will write the word "NOMINATED" on a slip of paper, and "NOT NOMINATED" on another, and place them in a box. Each candidate will then pull out one piece of paper.

The candidate who draws the paper saying "NOMINATED" will be declared the winner and will receive the political party's nomination to run on the ballot in the general election in November.

The defeated candidate will then have the option to petition for a recount of the vote, if she feels that a mistake was made in the canvass of the votes.

The meeting for determining the winner is scheduled for 11 a.m., Friday, Aug. 14, on the steps of the Lake County Courthouse, 800 Tenth St., Baldwin.

"Weather permitting, we will hold this meeting on the front steps of the courthouse, as the governor's executive order 2020-160 will not allow groups greater than 10 to meet inside an enclosed area," Pacola said. "In the event of rain, it will be moved to the commissioner's room inside the courthouse, and in that case, we would have to limit the number who can attend."

The meeting date will be posted to the public at least 18 hours prior to the meeting.

For updated information visit lakecounty-michigan.com or call (231) 745-2725.