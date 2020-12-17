CRF Program assists families with water access during COVID-19 Applications still available for septic, water, plumbing assistance

LAKE COUNTY -- Area low-income households still have a window of time to get their water, septic and plumbing systems in working-order. The application process for water access through Michigan's Coronavirus Relief Funding (CRF) program, will close after Dec. 30.

Through the CRF program, FiveCAP, Inc., is providing financial assistance for eligible households -- 200 percent at or below Federal Poverty Level -- to have septic and well repairs and replacement, as needed, and plumbing assistance.

A variety of repairs, including interior and exterior plumbing work, in addition to well and septic repairs, is offered to homeowners and renters through the program so homes can have access to hot and cold water, and at least one functioning toilet, shower, kitchen faucet and laundry tub.

Renters applying for water access assistance will need prior written approval from their landlord.

In addition to water assistance, FiveCAP also will provide other COVID-19 related help through Dec. 30, such as utility and appliance assistance for eligible households, including washer, dryer, stove, refrigerator and freezer repair or replacement.

For more information, or to make an appointment to pick up an application for assistance, contact Lake County FiveCAP in Baldwin at (231) 745-4617.