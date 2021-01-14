COVID update: 58 receive vaccine in Lake County Data dashboard added to provide weekly updates

LAKE COUNTY – The District Health Department No. 10 held COVID-19 vaccine clinics in eight of its 10 counties on Tuesday and vaccinated a total of 1,740 individuals.

Vaccine totals by county include:

• Lake: 58

• Kalkaska: 197

• Manistee: 249

• Mecosta: 254

• Missaukee: 201

• Newaygo: 243

• Oceana: 276

• Wexford: 262

During vaccine clinics, everyone will be scheduled for their second dose right there, so you do not have to schedule online. The suggested time in between doses is 21 days for Pfizer or 28 days for Moderna.

While it does not have to be the exact number of days in between, you should not wait several months between doses. You must receive the same type of vaccine for both doses. For example, if you received Pfizer for the first dose, you must receive Pfizer for the second dose.

With its Data Dashboard update, DHD No. 10 is adding a COVID-19 Vaccine page that will provide vaccine totals given at DHD No. 10 clinics and at other locations such as skilled nursing facilities where we vaccinate residents. Numbers on this page will be updated weekly and will only include vaccines given by DHD No. 10. They will not include vaccines given by other sources, like hospitals.

Note that doses given means the number of vaccines given in each county, not necessarily the number of residents vaccinated in each county. For example, someone from Mecosta County who was vaccinated in Lake County would be included in the Lake County numbers.

It is also possible that some individuals who reside outside the health department's jurisdiction were vaccinated at one of its clinics and they would be included in the numbers where they were vaccinated.

“The purpose of our COVID-19 Vaccine page is to keep you updated with information about DHD No. 10’s vaccine distribution,” stated Kevin Hughes, a health officer for DHD No. 10.

DHD No. 10 continues to ask for patience during this period of uncertainty and ask that individuals refrain from calling the health department to ask about scheduling the vaccine.

The health department will continue to keep communities updated via press releases, social media, its website at www.dhd10.org/covid-19-vaccine, and its Public Health Alert. If you have not subscribed to our Public Health Alert, do so at www.dhd10.org/subscribe.