COVID-19 vaccine reminder texts cause confusion  

MECOSTA, LAKE COUNTIES — A text from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Service reminding individuals to get their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine seems to be causing confusion.
According to the District Health Department No. 10, the MDHHS Division of Immunizations Reminders sent the texts to individuals who have received their first dose to remind them to get their second dose by a set date. However, some people are misinterpreting the date to mean they are actually scheduled for their second dose on the date provided in the text when that is not the case.