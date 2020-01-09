CMH welcomes new medical director

LUDINGTON — Dr. Michael Hunt recently joined West Michigan Community Mental Health (WMCMH) as its medical director.

As medical director, Hunt serves as the collaborative physician for psychiatric services, provides clinical oversight of behavioral health services, reviews critical incident reports and makes recommendations, works with executive leadership to ensure goals and objectives of the agency are met and ensures compliance with rules, regulatory requirements and policies.

Hunt earned his medical degree from the University of Liverpool in England. He completed his residency in inpatient and outpatient adult psychiatry at University of Liverpool Hospitals. He is a member of the Royal College of Psychiatrists and is a diplomat in General Psychiatry, The American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.

“Dr. Hunt brings more than 30 years of experience to West Michigan Community Mental Health,” stated Dr. Lisa Williams, executive director of WMCMH, in a news release. “His clinical knowledge will help advance our patient-centered approach to behavioral health care as we work to improve outcomes and support recovery for people with mental illness and substance use disorders.”

WMCHM is a certified community behavioral health clinic and serves as the public behavioral health care provider for Mason, Lake and Oceana counties.

For more information, visit wmchms.org or call 1-800-992-2061.