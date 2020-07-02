CARES Act gives additional funding for Head Start Program

FiveCAP, Inc., in Lake County, has received funding from the Federal CARES Act to provide support to children and families enrolled in the Head Start Program. They are currently recruiting families for fall enrollment.

LAKE COUNTY -- FiveCAP, Inc. has received $334,826 through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. These funds will support Head Start services to low-income children under the age of 5 in Mason, Manistee, Lake and Newaygo counties.

Nationally, $750 million has been designated for Head Start programs to support preventative, preparedness, and response activities related to the coronavirus through the CARES Act.

To support low-income children who have experienced a disruption of services during this time, programs will provide supplemental summer Head Start programs as they are able. Funds will be released directly to all 1,600 local Head Start and Early Head Start programs, including tribal programs, in every state and territory beginning this week.

"We know that investing in programs that use a whole family approach to learning and development can be pivotal to the success of children and families," said Lynn Johnson, assistant secretary for the Administration for Children and Families. "During this pandemic, it is important to support programs that enrich and enlighten children, families, and communities as they work towards their goals and make concentrated efforts to improve their future post the pandemic."

The FiveCAP, Inc. Head Start program plans to use the CARES Act funding to provide critical support to enrolled children and families.

"During this crisis, we have been able to provide crisis response to our Head Start families, including meals, mental wellness support, and connection to community resources," said Mary L. Trucks, Executive/Head Start Director. "We have also trained all of our staff in infectious disease management as we prepare to reopen our classrooms in the fall."

FiveCAP, Inc. Head Start is currently recruiting children and families for fall enrollment. To apply or learn more about FiveCAP, Inc. Head Start and our Center locations, visit our website at fivecap.org, or (231) 757-3785.