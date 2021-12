LANSING — About a half dozen businesses in Mecosta, Osceola and Lake counties will be "Going PRO," thanks to training grants from the state.

On Friday, the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) announced the recipients of its Going PRO Talent Fund, seven of which are in the tri-county area.

According to a news release from Michigan Works! West Central, 28 businesses in its six-county coverage area — Lake, Mason, Mecosta, Newaygo, Oceana and Osceola counties — submitted applications in October. LEO selected 17 businesses to share $677,041, which will be used to train 515 employees, including 12 U.S. Department of Labor registered apprentices.

Among the businesses selected to receive the fund:

Leprino Foods (Mecosta County);

Northern Precision Products (Osceola County);

Papa’s Place Adult Day Care (Osceola County);

Reed City Group (Osceola County);

Yoplait/General Mills (Osceola County);

Family Health Care (Lake County); and

StealthCraft Boats (Lake County).

“As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, the Going PRO Talent Fund plays a vital role in helping employers train, retain and hire new employees," Michigan Works! West Central executive director Shelly Keene said in the news release. "By providing them with industry-recognized training opportunities, these 17 employers will be better situated to navigate the future workforce landscape.”

According to the news release, funds may be used to "help employers train, develop, and retrain current and new employees." In order to be selected, business plans had to "be short-term and fill a demonstrated talent need experienced by the employer. Training also must lead to a transferrable, industry-recognized credential."

“The Going PRO Talent Fund is an invaluable funding source for Michigan businesses looking to upskill their workforce and train new hires. It’s just one of the many tools Michigan Works! West Central has available to offer to businesses in our region,” Michigan Works! West Central Business Services director Merri Bennett said. “We are very pleased with this year’s talent fund awards. Our Business Services Team is ready to work with this year’s winners to maximize their awards upon training completion.”

Other recipients within Michigan Works! West Central's district include:

Magna Mirrors (Newaygo County);

Nestle-Gerber Products (Newaygo County);

The Brill Company (Mason County);

Change Parts Inc. (Mason County);

Great Lakes Castings LLC (Mason County);

Medilodge of Ludington (Mason County);

ServePro of Scottville (Mason County);

Superior Exteriors (Mason County);

UACJ Automotive Whitehall Industries (Mason County); and

Michigan Freeze Pack (Oceana County)

According to the news release, the Going PRO Talent Fund began in 2014 as the Skilled Trades Training Fund. LEO awards the annual funds, and Michigan Works! distributes them to awardees. In the past seven years, more than $2.9 million have been awarded to more than 50 different companies in Michigan Works! West Central's six-county region, training more than 2,700 workers.

"The Going PRO Talent Fund aligns with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Sixty by 30 goal to increase the number of working-age adult with a skill certificate or college degree to 60 percent by 2030," the release states.