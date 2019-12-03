Breakfast with Santa slated for Saturday

BALDWIN — The Baldwin Area Arts and Action Council will be hosting its annual Breakfast with Santa event at 9 a.m. Saturday at St. Ann’s Senior Center, 690 9th St.

The public is invited to eat a hot breakfast of scrambled eggs, ham, sausage links, biscuits and gravy and French toast sticks, pancakes, fruit cups, and milk, and meet Santa Claus. Children in attendance will receive free gifts, candy and fruit.

"We just love what it does for the children and the adults who attend," said Lee Ann Russell, the chairperson of the council. "We want to make sure every child has a warm, happy place to meet Santa."

The event is free. Donations will be taken. For more information, call (231) 745-4500.