Bread of Life sees demand increase in 2019

BALDWIN — In 2019, Bread of Life Food Pantry provided groceries to 12,907 people, which is 1,600 more than it did in 2018.

Thanks to donors, the organization noted in a news release, 4,123 children and 1,850 seniors were served in 2019. There were 3,954 family visits, an increase of 400 from 2018. The organization gave more than 10,544 bags of groceries for those in need, an increase of 1,064 from 2018.

With greater demand this past year, the organization has faced challenges to keep its pantry stocked, but it has worked around that demand with help from the community.

"By utilizing Feeding America, we were able to purchase 45,684 pounds of food, valued at $94,157, for $10,692, saving $83,465. This is just a portion of what we need each week!"

The organization has a number of partnerships, including Feeding America, M37 Meat Shack, Houseman’s Foods, Northern Exposure, Baldwin schools, Pathfinder Community Library, the Lake County Clerk’s Office, the Great Lakes Energy People fund, JK Distributors GR, many local and statewide businesses, LCCF, LCCFC, DHD10, DHHS, the forestry service, the Lions Club, the VFW, the ORV Club, Baldwin Congregational Church and many other parishes, hundreds of individuals and families.

The organization utilizes 35 volunteers to operate the pantry for 90 hours per week. Volunteers are welcome to help with stocking from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, giving from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesdays and receiving donations every other Friday from 12:30-2:30 p.m.