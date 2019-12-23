Bread of Life receives donations for Christmas

Bread of Life Food Pantry reported being busy Dec. 18, due to the anticipated closure Dec. 25 for Christmas. The organization stated it was thankful for three big donations that ensured there was enough food for all. Pictured at top left is Baldwin High School student council adviser Stewart Nasson, pictured with student council members, who collected food to help those in need. Pictured at top are representatives of the Lake County Forestry Service. They collected and donated a number of food items, including turkeys. Pictured at right are representatives of the Pleasant Plains Fire Department, which did a collection and brought in a "truck load" of food. The organization thanked donors for their support. (Courtesy photos)