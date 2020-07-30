Bread of Life receives donation Houseman's dollar at check out brings in $200

The Houseman's Foods "dollars at checkout" campaign collected another $200 over the July 4 weekend, to donate to the Bread Of Life Pantry. Kelly Morton, Manager at Houseman's, presented Bread of Life Pantry director Lynne Mills with the check for $200. (Submitted photo) less The Houseman's Foods "dollars at checkout" campaign collected another $200 over the July 4 weekend, to donate to the Bread Of Life Pantry. Kelly Morton, Manager at Houseman's, presented Bread of Life Pantry ... more Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bread of Life receives donation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

BALDWIN -- During the July 4 weekend, Houseman's Foods collected $200 for Bread of Life Pantry.

The "dollar at checkout" campaign runs during the summer holidays. Through the program, Houseman's helps provide an opportunity for the community to help feed hungry families.

Bread of Life would like to thank Houseman's for their continued support of the pantry and the community, and for making a difference in the fight against hunger.

The Bread of Life Pantry is open from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., every Wednesday, serving those in need.

Good job team Feed the Hungry!