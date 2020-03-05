Bread of Life food pantry receives big donation

Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Bread of Life food pantry receives big donation 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

Family Dollar in Baldwin recently collected two shopping carts full of food for items for hungry families. The district manager of the store ordered extra items specifically for the Bread of Life food pantry in Baldwin. Baldwin store manager Penny Grein said, "We wanted to help again this year. So, we ordered extra items the pantry can use to stock the shelves. We ran the promotion for two weeks and sold most of them." Bread of Life organizers thanked the store for its support. (Courtesy photo)