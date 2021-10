"Bread of Life Pantry donation partners help us give more than food," said director Lynne Mills. "What a blessing for our community!"

PoWer Book Bags, of Suttons Bay, has been donating books for children of all ages for a couple years now. Bread of Life Pantry is now on a regular schedule receiving 500 books every 3 weeks. Pictured are Dawn and Ron Long, who graciously deliver them from Traverse City every 3 weeks.