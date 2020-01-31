Bread of Life Food Pantry receives donations

Image 1 of / 3 Caption Close Bread of Life Food Pantry receives donations 1 / 3 Back to Gallery

Wesco did a collection of change over the past few months in a match of funds in a corporate challenge. They participate in charitable events each quarter and wanted to help Bread of Life Food Pantry, eventually raising $749 to donate. Pictured are Sarah Mead and Dave Morris or Wesco, along with Lynne Mills, from Bread of Life. The food pantry also recently received a custom-made bookshelf with books and bags containing crayons and a doodle pads to share with the children utilizing the pantry. All the books are free to keep and will be continually supplied. (Courtesy photos)