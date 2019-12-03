Bread of Life Food Pantry accepts donations

The Bread of Life Food Pantry recently received a number of donations from community members. Pictured at left is the youth group at St. Ann Catholic Church in Baldwin, who collected three carts of food as part of their "Serving Others" ministry. Pictured at top is Kim Demos, of Northern Exposure Cafe, who donated 80 turkeys. Partnering with Demos was Northern Treasures gift shop, which donated 25 turkeys and other items. Pictured at right is Baldwin Lions Club President Ron Prys, who donated a check for $250. Pictured with Prys is Bread of Life treasurer Cookie Arquette. (Courtesy photos)