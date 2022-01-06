Skip to main content
Book Buzz: Jan. 6, 2022

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

Until further notice, it is curbside only at the Pathfinder Library. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: The Postmistress of Paris" by Meg Waite Clayton (fiction). Wealthy, beautiful Naneé was born with a spirit of adventure. For her, learning to fly is freedom. When German tanks roll across the border and into Paris, this woman with an adorable dog and a generous heart joins the resistance. Known as the Postmistress because she delivers information to those in hiding, Naneé uses her charms and skill to house the hunted and deliver them to safety.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Starboard Quest: sailing the sea of sound to explore music's connection to the universe" by Mark Jager, "A Palette for the People" by Kresge, "The DC Comics Encyclopedia New Edition 2021" by DK, "I Am Her Tribe" by Danielle Doby, "When Things Fall Apart: heart advice for difficult times" by Chodron Pema.

NEW FICTION: "48 Hours to Kill" by Andrew Bourelle, "The Postmistress of Paris" by Meg Waite Clayton, "The Sentence" by Louise Erdich, "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult, "The Secret of Snow" by Viola Shipman, "The Corpse Flower" by Anne Mette Hancock, "Riverbend Gap" by Denise Hunter, "Gone By Morning" by Michele Weinstat Miller.

NEW MYSTERY: "All That is Secret" by Patricia Raybon, "Curse of the Jade Lily #9", "Highway 61 #8, "The Taking of Libby  #7, "Jelly's Gold #6, "Stealing the Countess #13, "Madman on a Drum #5" all by David Housewright.

NEW KIDS: "Tie Your Shoes With Minnie" by Disney, "I Am Invited to a Party" by Mo Willems, "The Not Very Merry Pout-Pout Fish" by Deborah Diesen, "What Color is Today" by Allison Stephen, "Wemberly Worried" by Kevin Henkes, "Cause I Love You" by Jan Carr, "Joshua's Night Whispers" by Angela Johnson, "In the Pond" by Anna Milbourne, "What Do You Do With a Tail Like This?" by Stee Jenkins, "I Can Help" by Reem Farugi, "ABC School's For Me" by Susan Katz, "It's Time to Sleep, My Love" by Nancy Tillman, "The Ice Journey" by Disney, "Little Bird, Biddle Bird" by David Kirk.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "A Perfect Obsession" by Heather Graham, "Nailed" by Cora Brent, "Protected" by Elisabeth Naughton, "Allied in Danger" by Margaret Truman, "Scoring With the Wrong Twin" by Naima Simone, "Follow Me" by Tiffany Snow, "Justice Delayed" by Marti Green, "One Wrong Turn" by Deanna Lynn Sletten.

