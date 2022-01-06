Book Buzz: Jan. 6, 2022

Until further notice, it is curbside only at the Pathfinder Library. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: The Postmistress of Paris" by Meg Waite Clayton (fiction). Wealthy, beautiful Naneé was born with a spirit of adventure. For her, learning to fly is freedom. When German tanks roll across the border and into Paris, this woman with an adorable dog and a generous heart joins the resistance. Known as the Postmistress because she delivers information to those in hiding, Naneé uses her charms and skill to house the hunted and deliver them to safety.