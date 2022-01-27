Skip to main content
Book Buzz: Jan. 27, 2022

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

Until further notice the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Chasing Fireflies: a novel of discovery" by Charles Martin.On a stifling summer day, an old Chevy Impala ignored the warning signals and was annihilated by the oncoming train. What no one realized until much later was that the driver had paused just before entering the tracks and kicked a small boy out of the car. A small boy with broken glasses who is clutching a notebook with all his might ... but who never speaks. Chase Walker was one of the lucky ones. He was in foster care as a child, but he finally ended up with a family who loved him and cared for him. Now, as a journalist for the local paper, he’s moved on and put the past behind him. But when he’s assigned the story of this young boy, painful, haunting questions about his own childhood begin to rise to the surface.  And as Chase Walker discovers, learning the truth about who you are can be as elusive — and as magical — as chasing fireflies on a summer night.

NEW FICTION: "The Wish" by Nicholas Sparks, "In the Field of Grace" by Tessa Afshar, "Thief of Corinth" by Tessa Afshar, "Yellow Wife" by Sadeqa Johnson, "Arctic Storm Rising" by Dale Brown, "Chasing Fireflies: a novel of discovery" by Charles Martin, "Nanny Dearest" by Flora Collins, "A Stranger's Game" by Colleen Coble, "Criminal Mischief" by Stuart Woods, "A School for Good Mothers" by Jessamine Chan, "Her Hidden Genius" by Marie Benedict, "Our Country Friends" by Gary Shteyngart, "Invisible " by Danielle Steel, "Fiona and Jane" by Jean Chen Ho, "The Paris Detective" by James Patterson, "19 Yellow Moon Road" by Fern Michaels.

NEW NON FICTION: "Unthinkable Trauma, Truth, and the Trials of American Democracy" by Jamie Raskin, "In Defense of Looting" by Vicky Osterwell, "Murder at Teal's Pond" by David Bushman, "Atlas of the Heart" by Brene Brown, "Mudlark: in search of London's past along the River Thames" by Lara Maiklem. "Rating America's Presidents" by Robert Spenser, "The Defense Lawyer" by James Patterson, "Facing the Mountain: a true story of Japanese American heroes in World War II" (large print) by Daniel James Brown.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Turbulent Intrigue" by Anne Melody, "Running Into Love" by Aurora Rose Reynolds, "Falling Star" by Terri Osburn, "A Dangerous Game" by Heather Graham, "The Memory of Butterflies" by Grace Greene.

