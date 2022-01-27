Book Buzz: Jan. 27, 2022

Until further notice the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Chasing Fireflies: a novel of discovery" by Charles Martin.On a stifling summer day, an old Chevy Impala ignored the warning signals and was annihilated by the oncoming train. What no one realized until much later was that the driver had paused just before entering the tracks and kicked a small boy out of the car. A small boy with broken glasses who is clutching a notebook with all his might ... but who never speaks. Chase Walker was one of the lucky ones. He was in foster care as a child, but he finally ended up with a family who loved him and cared for him. Now, as a journalist for the local paper, he’s moved on and put the past behind him. But when he’s assigned the story of this young boy, painful, haunting questions about his own childhood begin to rise to the surface. And as Chase Walker discovers, learning the truth about who you are can be as elusive — and as magical — as chasing fireflies on a summer night.