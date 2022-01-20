Book Buzz: Jan. 20, 2022

Until further notice, the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Rothschilds: The Dynasty and the Legacy" by Michael W. Simmons (biography). In this book, you will follow the progress of the Rothschild family through the centuries. Their ranks included not only bankers and financiers but doctors, scientists, bomb experts, and collectors who amassed not only some of the finest art collections in Europe, but also one of the finest bug collections. Find out for yourself how the Rothschilds prevented wars, crowned and uncrowned kings, helped win the battle of Waterloo, looked down their noses at Nazis, and established a Jewish homeland in Palestine.