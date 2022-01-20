Skip to main content
Local News

Book Buzz: Jan. 20, 2022

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

Until further notice, the Pathfinder Library is curbside service only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Rothschilds: The Dynasty and the Legacy" by Michael W. Simmons (biography).  In this book, you will follow the progress of the Rothschild family through the centuries. Their ranks included not only bankers and financiers but doctors, scientists, bomb experts, and collectors who amassed not only some of the finest art collections in Europe, but also one of the finest bug collections. Find out for yourself how the Rothschilds prevented wars, crowned and uncrowned kings, helped win the battle of Waterloo, looked down their noses at Nazis, and established a Jewish homeland in Palestine.

NEW FICTION: "America Is Not The Heart" by Elaine Castillo, "3rd Degree" by James Patterson, "The Defense Lawyer" (large print) by James Patterson.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Dark Horse" by B.J. Daniels, "Room for More" by Beth Ehemann, "Obsession" by Helen Hardt, "Abby's Journey" by Steena Holmes, "The Billionaire's Unexpected Baby" by Kira Archer, "Night Detectives" by Jon Talton.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Dead Heat" by Allison Brennan, "Summerland" by Elin Hilderbrand, "Deadly Gift" by Heather Graham, "Where There's Fire" by Maureen McKade, "Winter Moon" by Dean Koontz, "Dancing in the Moonlight" by RaeAnne Thayne, "The Betrayed Fiancee" by Wanda Brunstetter, "A Home for her Daughter" by Jill Weatherholt, "Rancher to the Rescue" by Arlene James, "An Unexpected Amish Harvest" by Carrie Lighte, "Marked for Revenge" by Emelie Schepp, "The Intended Victim" by Alexandra Ivy.

NEW NON FICTION: "RV Living: Full Time" by Kevin Moore, "New Complete Dog Training Manual" by Bruce Fogle, "RV Living: Ultimate Beginner's Guide" by Patricia Murray, "Easy to Make Birdfeeders for Woodworkers" by Scott D. Campbell.

More News