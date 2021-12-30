Book Buzz: Dec. 30, 2021

Happy New Year from your friends at the Pathfinder Library. Until further notice the library is curbside only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "While the Locust Slept: a memoir" by Peter Razor (non fiction). Abandoned as an infant at the State Public School in Owatonna, Minnesota, Peter Razor was raised by abusive workers who thought of him as nothing more than "a dirty Injun." Cut off from his family and his heritage, he turns inward, forced to learn about the world on his own. After failed attempts to run away from the orphanage, he is indentured by the state to an abusive, reclusive farm family. Beaten, poorly fed, clothed in rags, and worked like slave labor, he struggles to attend high school and begins to dream of another life. Razor's stark and often chilling story, devoid of self-pity, recalls with haunting clarity the years he, like the locust, patiently waited to awaken and emerge.