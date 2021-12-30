Skip to main content
Local News

Book Buzz: Dec. 30, 2021

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

Happy New Year from your friends at the Pathfinder Library. Until further notice the library is curbside only. For information on how to use this service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "While the Locust Slept: a memoir" by Peter Razor (non fiction).  Abandoned as an infant at the State Public School in Owatonna, Minnesota, Peter Razor was raised by abusive workers who thought of him as nothing more than "a dirty Injun." Cut off from his family and his heritage, he turns inward, forced to learn about the world on his own. After failed attempts to run away from the orphanage, he is indentured by the state to an abusive, reclusive farm family. Beaten, poorly fed, clothed in rags, and worked like slave labor, he struggles to attend high school and begins to dream of another life. Razor's stark and often chilling story, devoid of self-pity, recalls with haunting clarity the years he, like the locust, patiently waited to awaken and emerge.

NEW FICTION:  "Chain of Command" by Tom Clancy, "Emily's House" by Amy Belding Brown, "Wintering" by Peter Geye, "The Becoming" by Nora Roberts, "Forgiving Paris" by Karen Kingsbury, "The Christmas Promise" by Richard Paul Evans, "Flying Angels" by Danielle Steel, "The Sentence" by Louise Erdich, "The Voyage of the Morning Light" by Marina Endicott, "Mercy" by David Baldacci, "Over My Dead Body" by Jeffery Archer, "What We Forgot to Bury" by Marin Montgomery, "The Prodigal Daughter" by Jeffery Archer.

NEW MYSTERY:  "Wolf Hollow" by Victoria Houston, "The Collective" by Alison Gaylin, "Back From the Brink" by Emery Hayes, "Everything We Didn't Say" by Nicole Baart, "A Fatal Lie" by Charles Todd.

NEW LARGE PRINT:  "The Stranger in the Lifeboat" by Mitch Albom, "A Man of Honor" by Barbara Taylor Bradford, "Wish You Were Here" by Jodi Picoult, "Autopsy" by Patricia Cornwell.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS:  "All We Knew" by Jamie Beck, "Hard Way" by J.B. Turner, "The Lucky Ones" by Mark Edwards, "Against All Enemies" by Tom Clancy, "Leaving Blythe River" by Catherine Ryan Hyde, "Missing Persons" by Stephen White, "The Good Traitor" by Ryan Quinn, "The Real Thing" by Melissa Foster, "A Falling Knife" by Andrew Case.

More News