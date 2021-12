BALDWIN — The Pathfinder Library is curbside only service until further notice. For instructions, go to our website at www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

The library's WiFi will only be available from 8 a.m to 8 p.m. starting Dec. 20.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict (fiction). In her twenties, Belle da Costa Greene is hired by J. P. Morgan to curate a collection of rare manuscripts, books, and artwork for his newly built Pierpont Morgan Library. Belle becomes a fixture in New York City society and one of the most powerful people in the art and book world, known for her impeccable taste and shrewd negotiating for critical works as she helps create a world-class collection. A remarkable novel about, Belle da Costa Greene, the Black American woman who was forced to hide her true identity and pass as white in order to leave a lasting legacy that enriched our nation.

NEW FICTION: "The Judge's List by John Grisham (large print), "The Book of Joe" by Jonathan Tropper, "A Little Hope" by Ethan Joella, "The Personal Librarian" by Marie Benedict, "Never" by Ken Follett, "The Clover Girls" (large print) by Viola Shipman, "2 Sisters Detective Agency" by James Patterson, "Where They Wait" by Scott Carson, "These Silent Woods" by Kimi C. Grant, "Down River" by John Hart, "American Dirt" by Jeanine Cummins, "O Beautiful" by Jung Yun, "Trouble Shooter" by Gregg Hurwitz, "The Dark Hours" (large print) by Michael Connelly, and "Fear No Evil" (large print) by James Patterson.

NEW NON FICTION: "Will" by Will Smith, "Call Us What We Carry" by Amanda Gorman, "Layered, Tattered, and Stitched - a fabric art workshop" by Ruth Rae, and "How I Saved the World" by Jesse Watters.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Snowbound with the Amish Bachelor" by Patricia Johns, "Covert Amish Investigation" by Dana Lynn, "An Amish Baby for Christmas" by Vannetta, "Amish Christmas Escape" by Dana Lynn, "Lone Star Holiday" by Jolene Navarro, and "A Father's Promise" by Carolyne Aarsen.