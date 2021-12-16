Book Buzz: Dec. 16, 2021

BALDWIN — Until further notice, the Pathfinder Library will only be open for curbside service. For more information on how to use curbside service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Her Name is Knight" by Yasmin Angoe (fiction). Stolen from her Ghanaian village as a child, Nena Knight has plenty of motives to kill. Now an elite assassin for a powerful business syndicate called the Tribe, she gets plenty of chances. But while on assignment in Miami, Nena ends up saving a life, not taking one. She emerges from the experience a changed woman, finally hopeful for a life beyond rage and revenge. Tasked with killing a man she’s come to respect, Nena struggles to reconcile her loyalty to the Tribe with her new purpose.