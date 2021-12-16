Skip to main content
Book Buzz: Dec. 16, 2021

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

BALDWIN — Until further notice, the Pathfinder Library will only be open for curbside service. For more information on how to use curbside service, visit www.pathfinderlibrary.org or call 231-745-4010. 

BOOK OF THE WEEK:  "Her Name is Knight" by Yasmin Angoe (fiction).  Stolen from her Ghanaian village as a child, Nena Knight has plenty of motives to kill. Now an elite assassin for a powerful business syndicate called the Tribe, she gets plenty of chances.  But while on assignment in Miami, Nena ends up saving a life, not taking one. She emerges from the experience a changed woman, finally hopeful for a life beyond rage and revenge. Tasked with killing a man she’s come to respect, Nena struggles to reconcile her loyalty to the Tribe with her new purpose.

NEW FICTION:  "All our Darkest Secrets" by Martyn Ford, "The Keeper of Happy Endings" by Barbara Davis, "The Passing Storm" by Christine Nolfi, "The Nameless Ones" by John Connolly, "Fear No Evil" by James Patterson, "Go Tell the Bees That I Am Gone" by Diana Gabaldon, and "Trouble Shooter" by Gregg Hurwitz.

NEW NON FICTION:  "Feel Your Way Through" by Kelsea Ballerini, "Mayday!" by Nora Klaver, "How to Cook Everything" by Mark Bittman, "The 1619 Project" by Nikole Hannah-Jones, "Father Water, Mother Woods" by Gary Paulsen, "Hitler's Last Day" by Jonathan Mayo, "The Sack of Detroit: General Motors and the End of American Enterprise, "The First Shots" by Brendan Borrell, "The Bomb" by Fred Kaplan, "What Was Asked of Us" by Trish Wood, "Pharma: Greed, Lies and the Poisoning of America" by Gerald Posner, and "Marathoning for Mortals" by John Bingham.

NEW MYSTERY:  "What the Devil Knows" by C.S. Harris, "A Blizzard of Polar Bears" by Alice Henderson, "As the Wicked Witch" by Tamron Hall, and "Serpentine" by Jonathan Kellerman.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS:  "Can't Stop Loving You" by Miranda Liaison, "The Wrong Suspect" by Leigh Russell, "All the Pretty Girls" by J.T. Ellison, "Forever in Good Hope" by Cindy Kirk, "Honey on Your Mind" by Maria Murname, "Bargaining With the Boss" by Jennifer, Shirk, "A New Shade of Summer" by Nicole Deese, "The Orphan Daughter" by Cari Nora, and "Hidden Heart" by Nora Roberts.

