BALDWIN — What a great time of year to cozy up with a good book. Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Where the Truth Lies" by Anna Bailey (fiction). The town of Whistling Ridge guards its secrets. When seventeen-year-old Abigail goes missing, her best friend Emma, compelled by the guilt of leaving her alone at a party in the woods, sets out to discover the truth about what happened. The police initially believe Abi ran away, but Emma doesn’t believe that her friend would leave without her, and when officers find disturbing evidence in the nearby woods, the festering secrets and longstanding resentment of both Abigail’s family and the people of Whistling Ridge, Colorado begin to surface with devastating consequences.