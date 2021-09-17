Skip to main content
BALDWIN — What a great time of year to cozy up with a good book. Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Where the Truth Lies" by Anna Bailey (fiction). The town of Whistling Ridge guards its secrets. When seventeen-year-old Abigail goes missing, her best friend Emma, compelled by the guilt of leaving her alone at a party in the woods, sets out to discover the truth about what happened. The police initially believe Abi ran away, but Emma doesn’t believe that her friend would leave without her, and when officers find disturbing evidence in the nearby woods, the festering secrets and longstanding resentment of both Abigail’s family and the people of Whistling Ridge, Colorado begin to surface with devastating consequences.

NEW FICTION: "The Noise" by Jams Patterson, "Where the Truth Lies" by Anna Bailey, "Velvet Was the Night" by Silvia Moreno-Garcia, "For the Love of the Land" by Bonnie Leon, "You Were Always Mine" by Nicole Baart, "Christmas Vigil" by Anne Perry, "The Paper Palace" by Miranda Crowley Heller, "The Sweetness of Water" by Nathan Harris, "When the Storm Breaks" by Bonnie Leon, "Did I Say You Could Go" by Melanie Gideon, and "The Last Green Valley" by Mark T. Sullivan.

NEW KIDS: "Harvest Festival" by Mike Berenstain, "A Grand Adventure" by Mary Jane Barnwell, and "Baby Beluga" by Raffi.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Plain Outsider" by Alison Stone, "Wicked Lies" by Nancy Bush, "The First Family" by Michael Palmer, "Unspoken" by Lisa Jackson, "Darkest Fear" by Harlan Coben, "Haunted" by James Patterson, "Hold Back the Night" by Sean Lynch, "Play to Win" by Tiffany Snow, and "The Marine's Baby Blues" by Victoria Pade.

NEW NON FICTION: "How We Crossed the West: the adventures of Lewis & Clark" by Rosalyn Schanzer, "Landscape: how to" by John Kelsey, "Decks, porches, and patios" by Time Life Books, "Instant Pot Cookbook for Two" by Cookfry, "Stretch and Relax" by Maxine Tobias, "Flyfisher's Guide to Michigan" by Jon Osborn, and "The Body Book: the law of hunger, the science of strength, and other ways to love your amazing body" by Cameron Diaz.

