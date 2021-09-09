Skip to main content
BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Brain on Fire: My month of madness" by Susannah Cahalan (non fiction). When twenty-four-year-old Susannah Cahalan woke up alone in a hospital room, strapped to her bed and unable to move or speak, she had no memory of how she’d gotten there. Days earlier, she had been on the threshold of a new, adult life: at the beginning of her first serious relationship and a promising career at a major New York newspaper. Now she was labeled violent, psychotic, a flight risk. What happened? In a swift and breathtaking narrative, Susannah tells the astonishing true story of her descent into madness, her family’s inspiring faith in her, and the lifesaving diagnosis that nearly didn’t happen.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Soldier's Secret Child" by Lee Tobin McClain, "Mountain Country Cowboy" by Glynna Kaye, "An Amish Reunion" by Jo Ann Brown, "Bloodless" by Preston & Child, "Cul-De-Sac" by Joy Fielding, "The Twins' Family Wish" by Lois Richer, and "Easter in Dry Creek" by Janet Tronstad.

NEW FICTION: "Plantation" by Dorothea Frank, "Isle of Palms" by Dorothea Frank, "The Paris Winter" by Imogen Robertson, "Bloodless" by Preston & Child, "Down Range" by Taylor Moore, "The Turnout" by Megan E. Abbott, "24 Hours" by Greg Iles, and "Happily This Christmas" by Susan Mallery.

NEW MYSTERY: "Gone for Good" by Joanna Schaffhausen, "Graveyard Fields" by Steven Tingle, "Ice and Stone" by Marcia Muller, "Dark Roads" by Chevy Stevens, "Flowers Over the Inferno" by Ilaria Tuti, "Plea of Insanity" by Jilliane Hoffman, "Death of a Hussy" by M.C. Beaton, and "Trespasser" by Paul Doiron.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "Teasing Secrets From the Dead" by Emily Craig, "An Amish Flower Farm" by Mindy Steele, and "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva.

NEW DVD: "The Father", "Bloodlands", "Eagle Eye", "The Words", "Long Weekend", "Madea Goes to Jail", "Diary of a Mad Black Woman", and "The Water Man".

NEW KIDS: "Not Your Typical Dragon" by Dan Bar-el, "Look Out Kindergarten, Here I Come" by Nancy Carlson, "The Story of Peppa Pig" by Scholastic, "I'd Know You Anywhere, My Love" by Nancy Tillman, "Fox and the Snowflake Christmas" by Julia Rawlinson, "Winter Wonderland" by Jill Esbaum, and "Snowmen at Night" by Mark Buehner.

