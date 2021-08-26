Skip to main content
BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Black Fridays" by Michael Sears" (fiction). After two years in federal prison, Jason Stafford is no longer welcome on Wall Street. But due to his financial crime expertise, one firm wants him to quietly look for irregularities in the books of one of their junior traders, whose body was just pulled from the Long Island Sound. Raising an autistic five-year-old alone, Stafford can’t refuse the lucrative offer. The job is supposed to last two weeks, tops. But soon he’s facing threats and intimidation, and more people are dying. Stafford must fight for his life—while struggling to save his son from a different kind of danger…

NEW FICTION: "The Husbands" by Chandler Baker, "The Shadow" by James Patteron, "Clark and Division" by Naomi Hirahara, "The Guilt Trip" by Sandie Jones, "Damnation Spring" by Ash Davidson, "A Christmas Change of Heart" by Michelle Major, "Black Fridays" by Michael Sears, "Nine Lives" by Danielle Steel (large print), "Moonlight Masquerade" by Jude Deveraux (large print), "The Final Girl Support Group" by Grady Hendrix, "We Were Never Here" by Andrea Bartz, "Blind Tiger" by Sandra Brown (large print), "To the Moon and Back" by Karen Kingsbury, "The Duke Who Didn't" by Courtney Milan, and "By My Side" by Nora Roberts.

NEW NON FICTION: "Here, Right Matters: an American Story" by Alexander S. Vindman, "Finger Food" by Elsa Petersen-Schepelern, "The Ultimate Spa Book" by Pam Sarnoff, "The State vs. Nelson Mandela" by Joel Joffe, "Slaves in the Family" by Edward Ball, "How I Play Golf" by Tiger Woods, and "The Age of Surveillance Capitalism: the fight for a human future at the new frontier of power" by Shoshana Zuboff.

NEW PAPERBACK: "Reunited by Danger" by Carol Post, "Credible Threat" by J.A. Jance, "Remember Me?" by Sophie Kinsella, "Dead Silence" by Wendy Corsi Staub, and "Homefront Hero" by Allie Pleiter.

NEW KIDS: "Good Night Michigan" by Adam Gamble, "Love Bugs" by David Carter, "Lullaby Moon" by Rosie Reeve, "Turtle Trouble" by Kylie Pittman, "The Saggy Baggy Elephant" by Golden Book, and "A Brite and Stormy Show" by Cat Hollyer.

