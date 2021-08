BALDWIN -- Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Letters From Peaceful Lane" by Janet Dailey (fiction).

Allison felt like she'd stepped into a fairy tale when she married widower Burke Caldwell. But after less than a year of marriage, he's become removed and distant. His friends see Allison as little more than a trophy wife, his only daughter regards her as the enemy. With everyone so devoted to the memory of Burke's first wife, Kate, how can Allison possibly compete? Then a harrowing car crash leaves Burke badly injured. But it becomes achingly clear that the woman Burke wants by his side is the wife he lost . . .

NEW PAPERBACK: "All the President's Menus" by Julie Hyzy, "The Father's Day Murder" by Lee Harris, "Material Witness" by Vanetta Chapman, "Sweet Revenge" by Lisa Jackson, "Question of Trust" by Laura Caldwell, "Fire Storm" by Iris Johansen, "White Hot" by Sandra Brown, "Cry Wolf" by Tami Hoag, "The You I Never Knew" by Susan Wiggs, "Brighter Than the Sun" by Julia Quinn, "Girl Missing" by Tess Gerritsen, "Ashes to Ashes" by Tami Hoag, "A Gathering of Secrets" by Linda Castillo, "The Last Straw" by Sharon Sala, "Welcome Home" by Nora Roberts, "One Season of Sunshine" by Julia London, "Lucky Penny" by Catherine Anderson, "Season of Love" by Debbie Macomber, and "Jackpot" by Bill Pronzini.

NEW DVD: "Black Eagle", "Nowhere to Run", "Desert Heat", "Hard Target", "The Order", "A Big Love Story", "Crazy Stupid Love/Dinner for Schmucks", "A Remarkable Life", "The Meddler", "The Duchess", "Stepmom", "The Terminal", "The Lone Ranger/Johnny Depp", "G-Force", "The Astronaut's Wife", and "The Snow Queen".

NEW NON FICTION: "A Book of Trout Flies" by Preston Jennings, "Fishing a Trout Stream" by Eugene Connett, "Northwest of Someplace" by Greg Frey, "Alaska Bear Trails" by Harold McCracken, "The Korean War" by Bruce Cumings," and "Dreamways of the Iroquois" by Robert Moss.