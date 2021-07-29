Skip to main content
Local News

Book Buzz

Sharon WolfeFor the Star

The Pathfinder Community Library has been updated with a new front entry way that is handicap accessible. The new door has a pull handle for regular use and a push button operation both inside and outside that will provide better access for patrons and visitors with mobility issues. The cost of the project was assisted by two grants funded by Great Lakes energy and the Lake County Community Foundation. Stop by and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Murder at Lakeside Library" by Holly Danvers (mystery). Rain Wilmot has just returned to her family's waterfront log cabin in Lofty Pines, Wisconsin after the untimely death of her husband. The cabin is peaceful compared to Rain's corporate job and comes with an informal library that Rain's mother, Willow, used to run. But as Rain prepares for the re-opening of the library, all hopes for a peaceful life are shattered when she discovers the body of Thornton Hughes, a real estate buyer, on the premises.

NEW MYSTERY: "Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman, "Hairpin Bridge" by Taylor Adams, "The Perfect Murder" by Kat Martin, "Survive the Night" by Riley Sager, "Life Sentences" by Laura Lippman, "Murder at the Lakeside Library" by Holly Danvers, "Fallen" by Linda Castillo, "False Witness" by Karin Slaughter, "The Bone Code" by Kathy Reichs, "The Third Grave" by Lisa Jackson.

NEW FICTION: "An Amish Surprise" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "The Maidens" by Alex Michaelides, "Ridgeline" by Michael Punke, "Notorious" by Diana Palmer, "Pack Up the Moon" by Kristan Higgins, "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston, "The Cellist" by Daniel Silva, "The Startup Wife" by Tahmima Anam, "From the Heart" by Nora Roberts, "The Children's Train" by Viola Ardone, "Letters From Peaceful Lane" by Janet Dailey, "The Black Book" by James Patterson, "One Charmed Christmas" by Sheila Roberts, "Christmas at Holiday House" by RaeAnne Thayne.

NEW NON FICTION: "Dangerous Ground" by M. William Phelps, "If You Only Knew" by M. William Phelps, "Life Your Life" by Amanda Kloots.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Third Grave" by Lisa Jackson, "Pack Up the Moon" by Kristan Higgins, "It's Better This Way" by Debbie Macomber, "Notorious" by Diana Palmer, "The Bone Code" by Kathy Reichs, "False Witness" by Karin Slaughter.

