The Pathfinder Community Library has been updated with a new front entry way that is handicap accessible. The new door has a pull handle for regular use and a push button operation both inside and outside that will provide better access for patrons and visitors with mobility issues. The cost of the project was assisted by two grants funded by Great Lakes energy and the Lake County Community Foundation. Stop by and check it out!

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Murder at Lakeside Library" by Holly Danvers (mystery). Rain Wilmot has just returned to her family's waterfront log cabin in Lofty Pines, Wisconsin after the untimely death of her husband. The cabin is peaceful compared to Rain's corporate job and comes with an informal library that Rain's mother, Willow, used to run. But as Rain prepares for the re-opening of the library, all hopes for a peaceful life are shattered when she discovers the body of Thornton Hughes, a real estate buyer, on the premises.