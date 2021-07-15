BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Ugly Cry: a memoir" by Danielle Henderson (non fiction). An uproarious, moving memoir about a grandmother’s ferocious love and redefining what it means to be family. Abandoned at ten years old by a mother who chose her drug-addicted, abusive boyfriend, Danielle was raised by grandparents who thought their child-rearing days had ended in the 1960s. She grew up Black, weird, and overwhelmingly uncool in a mostly white neighborhood in upstate New York, which created its own identity crises. Under the eye-rolling, foul-mouthed, loving tutelage of her uncompromising grandmother—and the horror movies she obsessively watched—Danielle grew into a tall, awkward, sassy-loving teenager who wore black eyeliner as lipstick and was struggling with the aftermath of her mother’s choices. But she also learned that she had the strength and smarts to save herself, her grandmother gifting her a faith in her own capabilities that the world would not have most Black girls possess.