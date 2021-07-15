Skip to main content
Local News

Book Buzz

Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Ugly Cry: a memoir" by Danielle Henderson (non fiction). An uproarious, moving memoir about a grandmother’s ferocious love and redefining what it means to be family. Abandoned at ten years old by a mother who chose her drug-addicted, abusive boyfriend, Danielle was raised by grandparents who thought their child-rearing days had ended in the 1960s. She grew up Black, weird, and overwhelmingly uncool in a mostly white neighborhood in upstate New York, which created its own identity crises. Under the eye-rolling, foul-mouthed, loving tutelage of her uncompromising grandmother—and the horror movies she obsessively watched—Danielle grew into a tall, awkward, sassy-loving teenager who wore black eyeliner as lipstick and was struggling with the aftermath of her mother’s choices. But she also learned that she had the strength and smarts to save herself, her grandmother gifting her a faith in her own capabilities that the world would not have most Black girls possess.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "The Devil May Dance" by Jake Tapper, "The Red Book" by James Patterson, "Dark Sky" by C.J. Box, "Dream Girl" by Laura Lippman, and "Golden Girl" by Elin Hilderbrand.

NEW NON FICTION: "Rolling Warrior" by Judith Heumann, "Barn Quilts" by Suzi Parron, "All She Carried" the journey of Ashley's sack, a black family keepsake" by Tiya Miles, "The Ugly Cry" by Danielle Henderson, "How the Word is Passed: a reckoning with the history of slavery across America" by Clint Smith, "What Happened to Paula" by Katherine Dykstra, "Home Made" by Liz Hauck, "The Last Days of John Lennon" by James Patterson, "The Three Mothers" by Anna Malaika Tubbs, and "Nomadland" by Jessica Bruder.

NEW FICTION: "Till Murder Do Us Part" by James Patterson, "The President's Daughter" by Bill Clinton, "Heatwave" by Victor Jestin, "The Godmothers" by Camille Aubray, "Finding Ashley" by Danielle Steel, "Razorblade Tears" by S.A. Cosby, "With Teeth" by Kristen Arnett, "Back From the Brink" by Emery Hayes, "Falling" by T.J. Newman, "One Two Three" by Laurie Frankel, "The Damage" by Caitlin Wahrer, "Songs in Ursa Major" by Emma Brodie, and "NYPD RED 6" by James Patterson.

