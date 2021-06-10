Skip to main content
Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Community Library and check it out.

Book of the Week: "The Woman With the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff (fiction). 1942. Sadie Gault is eighteen and living with her parents in the Kraków Ghetto during World War II. When the Nazis liquidate the ghetto, Sadie and her pregnant mother are forced to seek refuge in the perilous tunnels beneath the city. One day Sadie looks up through a grate and sees a girl about her own age buying flowers. Ella Stepanek is an affluent Polish girl living a life of relative ease with her stepmother, who has developed close alliances with the occupying Germans. While on an errand in the market, she catches a glimpse of something moving beneath a grate in the street. Upon closer inspection, she realizes it’s a girl hiding. Ella begins to aid Sadie and the two become close, but as the dangers of the war worsen, their lives are set on a collision course that will test them in the face of overwhelming odds. Inspired by incredible true stories, The Woman with the Blue Star is an unforgettable testament to the power of friendship and the extraordinary strength of the human will to survive.

NEW NON FICTION: "Drinking: a love story" by Caroline Knapp, "Felon: poems" by Reginald Dwayne Betts, "Tour of Duty: John Kerry and the Vietnam War" by Douglas Brinkley, "Questions and Answers About Sleep Apnea" by Sudhansu Chokroverty, "Old Man Country: my search for meaning among the elders" by Thomas R. Cole, "This Time Next Year We'll be Laughing: a memoir" by Jacqueline Winspear, "On Trails" by Robert Moor, "101 Objects to See in the Night Sky" by Robin Scagell, "Co-dependence: misunderstood-mistreated" by Anne Wilson Schaef, "Forging China's Military Might: a new framework for assessing innovation" by Tai Mind Cheung, "Unanswered Cries: a true story of friends, neighbors, and murder in a small town" by Thomas French, "The Stations of Solitude" by Alice Koller, "The Tipping Point: how little things can make a big difference" by Malcolm Gladwell, and "My Mother/My Self: the daughter's search for identify" by Nancy Friday.

NEW FICTION: "A Thread of Truth" by Marie Bostwick, "Saul and Patsy" by Charles Baxter, "Ocean Prey" by John Sandford, "Abundance: a novel of Marie Antoinette" by Sena Jeter Naslund, "Cold As Ice" (large print) by Allison Brennan, and "The Woman With the Blue Star" by Pam Jenoff.

NEW MYSTERY: "Fugitive Colors" by Margaret Maron, "The House of Dolls" by David Hewson, "The Immortals" by Jordanna Brodsky, and "The Gods of Gotham" by Lyndsay Faye.

