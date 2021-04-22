Skip to main content
Book Buzz

Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — Just a reminder that the Pathfinder Library is now open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Go to pathfinderlibrary.org to view procedures to be followed. We look forward to seeing you.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "When the Stars Go Dark" (fiction) by Paula McLain. Anna Hart is a seasoned missing persons detective in San Francisco with far too much knowledge of the darkest side of human nature. When tragedy strikes her personal life, Anna, desperate and numb, flees to the Northern California village of Mendocino to grieve. She lived there as a child with her beloved foster parents, and now she believes it might be the only place left for her. Yet the day she arrives, she learns that a local teenage girl has gone missing.

NEW FICTION: "Tell No Lies" by Allison Brennan, "No Way Out" by Fern Michaels, "Sunflower Sisters" by Martha Hall Kelly, "The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop" by Fannie Flagg, "The Last Bookshop" by Madeline Martin, "All In" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "Secret Stealers" by Jane Healey, "When the Stars Go Dark" by Paula McLain, and "Of Women and Salt" by Gabriela Garcia.

NEW MYSTERY: "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Robert B. Parker, "The Bounty" by Janet Evanovich, "The Last Coyote" by Michael Connelly, "Mother May I" by Joshilyn Jackson, "Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner, "Lies We Bury" by Elle Marr, "The Girl in the Mirror" by Rose Carlyle, "All That Fall" by Kris Calvin, "The Man Who Came Uptown" by George Pelecanos, and "I See You" by Clare Mackintosh.

NEW YOUNG ADULT: "Fallen Angels" by Dean Walter Myers, "The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes" by Suzanne Collins, "Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Cabin Fever" by Jeff Kinney, "My Big Fat Zombie Goldfish" by Mo O'Hara, and "Starring Sally J. Freedman as Herself" by Judy Blume.

NEW NON FICTION: "This is the Fire: what I say to my friends about racism" by Don Lemon, "The Beauty of Living Twice" by Sharon Stone, "I'm in Seattle, Where Are You?" by Mortada Gzar, "Dumpty" by John Lithgow, "Enemy at the Gates" by William Craig, "Billy Mitchell's War with the Navy" by Thomas Wildenberg, and "The Last Season" by Eric Blehm.

