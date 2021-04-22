BALDWIN — Just a reminder that the Pathfinder Library is now open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday. Go to pathfinderlibrary.org to view procedures to be followed. We look forward to seeing you.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "When the Stars Go Dark" (fiction) by Paula McLain. Anna Hart is a seasoned missing persons detective in San Francisco with far too much knowledge of the darkest side of human nature. When tragedy strikes her personal life, Anna, desperate and numb, flees to the Northern California village of Mendocino to grieve. She lived there as a child with her beloved foster parents, and now she believes it might be the only place left for her. Yet the day she arrives, she learns that a local teenage girl has gone missing.