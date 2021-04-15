Skip to main content
Local News

Book Buzz

 by Sharon Wolfe

BALDWIN — Stop by the Pathfinder Library and check out these new titles added to our collection this week.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles (fiction). Based on the true World War II story of the heroic librarians at the American Library in Paris. This is an unforgettable story of romance, friendship, family, and the power of literature to bring us together and explores the consequences of our choices and the relationships that make us who we are—family, friends, and favorite authors—The Paris Library shows that extraordinary heroism can sometimes be found in the quietest of places.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "The Trustworthy One" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah, "A Time for Mercy" by John Grisham, "Walk In My Combat Boots" by James Patterson, "Endless Mercy" by Tracie Peterson, "All the Colors of Night" by Jayne Ann Krentz, "A Picture of Love" by Beth Wiseman, "A Perfect Amish Romance" by Shelley Shepard Gray, and "Winter Garden" by Kristin Hannah.

NEW FICTION: "Life After Death" by Sister Souljah, "The Paris Library" by Janet Skeslien Charles, "The Sanatorium" by Sarah Pearse, "Eternal" by Lisa Scottoline, "Bridgerton: The Duke and I" by Julia Quinn, "The Bride of the Sea" by Eman Quotah, "In an Instant" by Suzanne Redfearn, "The Last Letter From Your Lover" by Jojo Moyes, "Where Reasons End" by Yiyun Li, and "This Close to Okay" by Leesa Cross-Smith.

NEW MYSTERY: "Dark Sky" by C.J. Box, "Win" by Harlan Coben, "Elementary, She Read" by Vicki Delany, "Danger in Numbers" by Heather Graham, "Piece of My Heart" by Mary Higgins Clark, "The Extraordinary Life of Sam Hell" by Robert Dugoni.

NEW YOUNG ADULT: "The Ickabog" by J.K. Rowling, "Stepsister" by Jennifer Donnelly, "Thea Stilton and the Hollywood Hoax" by Geronimo Stilton, and "Mouseford Academy - The Mysterious Love Letter" by Thea Stilton.

More News