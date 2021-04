BALDWIN -- Welcome back! The Pathfinder Community Library will be open to the public starting today, April 1, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Please note the following procedures:

• All return items go into the outside drop box -- they cannot be brought into the building.

• You MUST wear a MASK. If you do not have a mask, we will provide one for you.

• We are limiting 10 customers in the library at a time. Time is limited to one hour. Please pick up a number by the front door.

• Please stay 6 feet apart from others by following the red guides on the floor.

• No children 17 and under in the library unless with a parent or guardian.

• Staff will do all copying and faxing for you.

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "When Harry Met Minnie -- A True Story of Love and Friendship" by Martha Teichner (non fiction). In short order, boy dog meets girl dog, the fairy tale part of this story. But there is so much more to this book. After Martha agrees to meet Harry and his owner Carol, what begins as a transaction involving a dog becomes a deep and meaningful friendship between two women with complicated lives and a love of Bull Terriers in common. Through the heartbreak and grief of Carol's illness, the bond that develops changed Martha's life, Carol's life, Minnie's life, Harry's life. As it changed Carol's death as well. In this rich and touching narrative, Martha considers the ways our stories are shaped by the people we meet, and the profound love we can find by opening our hearts to unexpected encounters.

NEW FICTION: "The Stills" by Jess Montgomery, "Good Neighbors" by Sarah Langan, "The Kaiser's Web" by Steve Berry, "Dark Horses" by Susan Mihalic, "Those Who are Saved" by Alexis Landau, "All the Colors of Night" by Jayne Ann Krentz, "A Perfect Amish Romance" by Shelley Shepard Gray, "In the Garden of Spite" by Camilla Bruce, "The Unwilling" by John Hart, "Endless Mercy" by Tracie Peterson, "Black Widows" by Cate Quinn, "The Push" by Ashley Audrain, "Night Bird Calling" by Cathy Gohlke, "The Arsonists' City" by Hala Alyan, "Klara and the Sun" by Kazuo Ishiguro, "The Kindest Lie" by Nancy Johnson, "What's Mine and Yours" by Naima Coster, "How Beautiful We Were" by Imbolo Mbue, "The Survivors" by Jane Harper, and "Stay" by Catherine Ryan Hyde.

NEW NON FICTION: "Think Again" by Adam Grant, "When Harry Met Minnie" by Martha Teichner, "Keep Sharp" by Sanjay Gupta, and "How to Avoid a Climate Disaster" by Bill Gates.

NEW MYSTERY: "Eight Perfect Murders" by Peter Swanson, "Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder" by Joanne Fluke, "The Woman Outside my Door" by Rachel Ryan, "The Look-Alike" by Erica Spindler, and "Every Last Fear" by Alex Finlay.