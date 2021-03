BALDWIN — Pathfinder Community Library is celebrating Easter with a Children's Gift Bag Giveaway. This fun event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., April 3. Each child will receive a goodie bag with crafts, snacks and other fun things.

Bags will be distributed to children outside the library. Please remember to wear a mask and stay 6 feet apart from other people not in your household.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah (fiction). From the number-one bestselling author of The Nightingale and The Great Alone comes a powerful American epic about love and heroism and hope, set during the Great Depression, a time when the country was in crisis and at war with itself, when millions were out of work and even the land seemed to have turned against them.

NEW FICTION: "The Scorpion's Tail" by Preston & Child, "The Vineyard at Painted Moon" by Susan Mallery, "Twenty" by James Grippando, "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig, "Fast Ice" by Clive Cussler, "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah, "Girl A" by Abigail Dean, "The Speed of Light" by Elissa Dickey, "What Could Be Saved" by Liese O'Halloran Schwartz, "A Picture of Love" by Beth Wiseman, "The Old Drift" by Namwali Serpell, "The Coffee Corner" by Amy Clipston, "No One is Talking About This" by Patricia Lockwood, "Yolk" by Mary H.K. Choi, "All Girls" by Emily Layden, "Muted" by Tami Charles, and "The Divines" by Ellie Eaton.

NEW MYSTERY: "Serpentine" by Jonathan Kellerman, "Dark Sky" by C.J. Box, "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Robert Parker, "Before She Disappeared" by Lisa Gardner, "Missing and Endangered" by J.A. Jance, "Hot to Trot" by M.C. Beaton, "Faithless in Death" by J.D. Robb, and "Pianos and Flowers" by Alexander McCall Smith.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Triple Chocolate Cheesecake Murder" by Joanne Fluke, "The Unwilling" by John Hart, "Twenty" by James Grippando, "Serpentine" by Jonathan Kellerman, and "Someone to Watch Over Me" by Robert Parker.

NEW NON FICTION: "The Sum of Us" by Heather McGhee, "The Magical Language of Others" by E.J. Koh, "The Black Church" by Henry Louis Gates Jr., "Lincoln's Mentors" by Michael Gerhardt, "When Time Stopped" by Ariana Neumann, "Aftershocks" by Nadia Owusu, and "Surviving the White Gaze" by Rebecca Carroll.