Book Buzz

BALDWIN -- Curbside service will start Monday, March 1, at Pathfinder Community Library. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Monday through Saturday.

Search pathfinderlibrary.org to find available items. Call in your requests to the library at (231) 745-4010 or email pathfinderlibrary123@gmail.com.

You will be notified by phone or email when your order is ready for pick up (within 48 hours).

When you arrive at the library for your pick up, ring the bell on the front door and stand back 6 feet at the mark on the sidewalk.

State and Federal tax forms are also available for pick up.

BOOK OF THE WEEK: "Horse Soldiers: The Extraordinary Story of a Band of US Soldiers Who Rode to Victory in Afghanistan" (Non Fiction) by Doug Stanton.

Horse Soldiers is the dramatic account of a small band of Special Forces soldiers who secretly entered Afghanistan following 9/11 and rode to war on horses against the Taliban.

Outnumbered forty to one, they pursued the enemy army across the mountainous Afghanistan terrain and, after a series of intense battles, captured the city of Mazar-i-Sharif, which was strategically essential to defeat their opponent throughout the country.

Then the action took a wholly unexpected turn. During a surrender of six hundred Taliban troops, the Horse Soldiers were ambushed by the would-be POWs.

Dangerously overpowered, they fought for their lives in the city's immense fortress, Qala-i-Janghi, or the House of War.

At risk were the military gains of the entire campaign: if the soldiers perished or were captured, the entire effort to outmaneuver the Taliban was likely doomed.

NEW FICTION: "Magic Lessons" by Alice Hoffman, "Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick" by Zora Neale Hurston, "Let It Snow" by Nancy Thayer, "The Awakening" by Nora Roberts, "Here in the Beehive" by Sarah Crossan, "Beautiful Ruins" by Jess Walter, and "Memorial" by Bryan Washington.

NEW LARGE PRINT: "Return to Virgin River" by Robyn Carr, "The Awakening" by Nora Roberts, "How to Raise an Elephant" by Alexander McCall Smith, "Fortune and Glory" by Janet Evanovich, and "Piece of My Heart" by Mary Higgins Clark.

NEW KIDS: "My Tooth is About to Fall Out" by Grace Maccarone, "Over in the Arctic" by Connie Roop, "A Stone Sat Still" by Brendan Wenzel, "Making a Friend" by Tammi Sauer, "Pig's Egg" by Katherine Sully, and "Fancy Nancy and the Posh Puppy" by Jane O'Connor.

NEW AUDIO BOOKS: "A Picture of Love" by Beth Wiseman, "The Coffee Corner" by Amy Clipston, "All In" by Shelly Shepard Gray, "Wild Blueberries" by Peter Damm, "Next to Last Stand" by Craig Johnson, "Let It Snow" by Nancy Thayer, "Daylight" by David Baldacci, and "The Daydream Cabin" by Carolyn Brown.